Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

A group of Arab rioters violently attacked and beat up Jews waving an Israeli flag outside the entrance to Kever Shmuel Hanavi (tomb of Samuel the Prophet), north of Jerusalem, on Friday.

ככה נראה ניסיון לינץ׳ ביהודי: בשעות האחרונות מפגינים עשרות מפגינים ערבים מחוץ למתחם שמואל הנביא. בתיעוד ניתן לראות כיצד הם תוקפים באכזריות יהודי שמניף דגל ישראל, בועטים בו כשהוא שרוע על הרצפה – לעיני השוטרים pic.twitter.com/ipp1TLMHMv — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) August 26, 2022

Foreign anti-Israel activists and an Arab MK can also be seen among the group of Arabs holding a protest before the attack.

תיעוד נוסף מקבר שמואל הנביא, ערבים מנסים לרצוח יהודי שהניף דגל ישראל pic.twitter.com/imgFRbIKOq — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 26, 2022