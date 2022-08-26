Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

A group of Arab rioters violently attacked and beat up Jews waving an Israeli flag outside the entrance to Kever Shmuel Hanavi (tomb of Samuel the Prophet), north of Jerusalem, on Friday.

Foreign anti-Israel activists and an Arab MK can also be seen among the group of Arabs holding a protest before the attack.

Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com

