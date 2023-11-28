Photo Credit: Screenshot / X / Social Media

Arab terrorists killed two men in Palestinian Authority-controlled Tulkarem in Samaria early on Saturday for collaborating with Israel, the Associated Press reported, citing Arab officials.

Following the executions, mobs “kicked the bloodied corpses and dragged them through alleys before trying to tie them to an electrical tower.”

Advertisement





Videos shared to social media showed hundreds of Arabs cheering as the corpses were hung on the electrical tower.

The pair were accused of being involved in the deaths of three Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists earlier this month, i24NEWS reported.

Palestinian factions publicly executed two men accused of collaborating with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Palestinian media reports. The two were accused of involvement in the death of three Hamas & PIJ terrorists earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/KsNxD34xhh — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) November 24, 2023