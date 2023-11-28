Photo Credit: Screenshot / X / Social Media
An Arab crowd cheers as the corpses of two men accused of collaborating with Israel are hung on an electrical tower in Tulkarem, Nov. 25, 2022.

Arab terrorists killed two men in Palestinian Authority-controlled Tulkarem in Samaria early on Saturday for collaborating with Israel, the Associated Press reported, citing Arab officials.

Following the executions, mobs “kicked the bloodied corpses and dragged them through alleys before trying to tie them to an electrical tower.”

Advertisement


Videos shared to social media showed hundreds of Arabs cheering as the corpses were hung on the electrical tower.

The pair were accused of being involved in the deaths of three Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists earlier this month, i24NEWS reported.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHamas Traded Baby, Child Hostages to Other Terror Groups in Gaza
Next articleADL Greenblatt’s Support of Musk’s Counter-Antisemitism Plan Prompts Progressive Objections
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR