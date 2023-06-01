Photo Credit: Segev Segal / TPS
Scene of the terror attack near Halamish/Neve Tzuf. June 1, 2023

An attempted Arab terror attack against an IDF position near the town of Neve Tzuf/Halamish, left two Arabs wounded, including a 3-year-old child, on Thursday evening.

The Arabs began shooting at the IDF position, but instead hit an Arab family driving in the nearby traffic circle. The family had gone there to get medical assistance for their sick child.

The Arab terrorists shot the 3-year-old Arab boy in the head and a 40-year-old man in the upper body.

An IDF helicopter evacuates a wounded Arab child to the hospital following an Arab terror attack near Halamish/Neve Tzuf. June 1, 2023

A Red Crescent ambulance team began treating the child and MDA is treated the adult male. But due to the severity of the wounds, the child has been taken by IDF helicopter to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital. The man is seriously wounded and was evacuated by the Red Crescent.

Jewish Press News Desk
