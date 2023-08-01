Photo Credit: IDF

An attempted stabbing was thwarted at the Eshtemoa Junction bus stop in the South Hebron Hills region of Judea, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kan News public broadcaster, IDF troops stopped at the Eshtemoa Junction, located just outside the Jewish community of Shim’a, after seeing a suspicious man. The terrorist then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them. The Arab terrorist was neutralized on the spot by soldiers, the IDF announced.

In the first six months of 2023 alone, The Rescuers Without Borders organization recorded 3,640 acts of terror throughout Israel, including 2,118 cases of rock-throwing, 799 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 18 attempted stabbings and six car-rammings.

The number of shootings has already surpassed last year’s total, with 101 instances of gunfire directed at Israelis reported. Hatzalah’s figures do not include the hundreds of attacks on security personnel during counterterrorism operations in PA Arab villages.