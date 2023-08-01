Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
A Chassidic Jewish man holds aloft a baby boy named Chaim Mordechai Gross in a 2009 Pidyon HaBen ceremony in Israel. (Illustration)

If current trends continue in the Diaspora, and particularly in the United States, barely a fraction of existing secular Jews will remain in another generation or two.

Assimilation is sucking the life out of European and American Jewish populations.

Advertisement


In Europe, 50 percent of secular Jews are married to non-Jews — a statistic that was true of secular American Jews just a generation ago.

The lowest rate of European Diaspora Jews marrying non-Jews is found in Belgium; the highest is found in Poland.

But currently in the United States, 70 percent of secular Jews are married to non-Jews, according to a new report published by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR) entitled “Intermarriage of Jews and Non-Jews: The Global Situation and its Meaning.”

According to the report, 42 percent of Jews in the Diaspora worldwide are married to non-Jews.

Only in Israel has the phenomenon been held to a minimum: five percent of Jews in the Jewish State are married to non-Jews.

The rate of intermarriage is lowest among Jews who maintain their traditions and faith — “traditional” and Orthodox Jews.

A strong connection to one’s Jewish heritage and faith appears to be the best vaccine against intermarriage, which ultimately is bound to result in the disappearance of the Jewish People outside Israel.

But here’s the thing: it’s not just about intermarriage. Low fertility and birth rates among Diaspora Jewish communities are also a factor.

In Israel, the population is increasing thanks to high fertility and birth rates among Orthodox Jews.

If Diaspora Jewry is to survive, secular Jewish leaders must take a serious look at these facts and consider some changes to the message they are broadcasting to their populations.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Researchers: Autism Linked to Accelerated Neuron Development in Embryos
Next articleAttempted Stabbing in Hebron Hills; No Injuries Reported
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR