Photo Credit: Hatzalah without Borders

Soldiers opened fire on a car on Road 60, near Elazar in Gush Etzion on Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:30 AM.

Shortly before, the car had driven wildly on the road and attempted to hit soldiers and civilians waiting at a bus stop at the Gush Etzion junction.

The car escaped northwards with IDF soldiers in pursuit, and when it arrived at Elazar the soldiers opened fire and neutralized the terrorist. He was taken to Sharei Tezedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with wounds to his lower body. A knife was found in the terrorist’s car.

No soldiers were injured in the attack. A civilian was lightly injured escaping from the ramming attempt, but did not require medical attention.