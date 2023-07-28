Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

There was an attempted ramming attack against IDF soldiers at Einabus Square in Huwara on Friday afternoon. The terrorist broke through two checkpoints, but missed hitting the soldiers, who opened fire at him.

תיעוד נוסף מנסיון פיגוע הדריסה ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/FWTL8bGNDU — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 28, 2023

The terrorist was captured after a search. No soldiers were injured in the attack.

Huwara sits on Road 60, which is the main road for the area.