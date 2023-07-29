Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem / POOL
View of the Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea, on January 31, 2019.

Egypt is pressuring the State of Israel to increase its exports of natural gas, according to a report by the Globes business news site.

Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamal pressured Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi to approve an increase in the energy exports during a recent meeting between the two, according to the report.

Advertisement


Cairo’s interest in Israeli gas is two-fold: first, Egypt processes Israeli gas into LNG (liquified natural gas) and then exports it to Europe (where it hopes to increase its sales) and second, for its own domestic use.

Israel exported about five (4.62) billion cubic meters (BCM) to Egypt last year from the mammoth Leviathan gas reserve. The gas was transferred through the EMG pipeline.

Leviathian’s maximum annual export production totalled 12 BCM in 2022. According to the report, Israeli gas exports to Egypt could grow to 8 BCM by the end of this year.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFailed Ramming Attack in Huwara
Next articleAntisemite Rips Mezuzah Off, Trashes Brooklyn Yoga Studio
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR