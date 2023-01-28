Photo Credit: Elior Cohen/TPS

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement Saturday night that the deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath were “another painful example” of why Israel’s security forces need to operate against Palestinian Authority terrorist groups.

In the statement sent to reporters, Cohen sent his condolences to the families of the murdered and sent wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured in the attacks, which took place Friday night outside a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood, and a few hours later in the capital’s City of David neighborhood.

Advertisement





Seven people were shot at point-blank range and killed; five more were injured, including several in critical condition.

“I thank the dozens of leaders from around the world, including from Arab countries, who were shocked by the murderous terrorism and sought to comfort the people of Israel while standing with them,” Cohen said.

“I instructed all the embassies of Israel to call on the leaders in all of the countries to stand up against the incitement of the terrorist organizations and the Palestinian Authority, because it is the one that promotes and encourages terrorism.

“This criminal incitement resulted in the heinous murder of worshipers at the entrance of a synagogue on Shabbat evening, International Holocaust Day,” he pointed out.

“The attacks are another painful example of the importance of the Israeli security forces activity against the Palestinian terrorist organizations to prevent further attacks,” he declared, adding that Israel will “act with a hard and firm hand and advance steps that will sound the alarm in order to restore security to the citizens of Israel.”