Photo Credit: MEMRI/Al-Aqsa TV via YouTube screen grab

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has released a music video urging terrorists in the Palestinian Authority (PA) to “open fire” on Israeli civilians and security forces, and to “rise up” against the PA government in Ramallah.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) uploaded the video to YouTube with English-language subtitles.

The song, entitled “Open Fire!” aired November 13, 2022 on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza) is not performed by actors, but by real Hamas terrorists Hamouda Sallah and Musab Al-Hashlamoun. Both were released in the 2011 prisoner exchange deal that swapped more than a 1,000 terrorists incarcerated in Israel for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held captive by Hamas in Gaza for more than five years.

Sallah and Al-Hashlamoun are seen wearing full military gear and are accompanied by masked men wearing uniforms and carrying weapons.

The song encourages Palestinian Authority citizens to “be steadfast, plan, ambush, aim, count down, and get close” and to “observe, surprise [the enemy], preempt, and finish them off” in their attacks.

The music video incorporates archival footage of shooting attacks against Israeli forces in Judea and Samaria, including the October 2022 shootout in which terrorist Uday Tamimi was killed. It also features a simulated shooting attack against an Israeli civilian car.

Before being released, Hamouda Sallah was serving a 20-year sentence for several attempted terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Al-Hashlamoun, who is originally from Hebron, has also been involved in several terrorist attacks. He was originally released in a 2004 prisoner exchange deal, and was imprisoned again for involvement in an attack in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva that resulted in the deaths of 16 civilians, including one child.