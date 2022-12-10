Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority

Israeli security forces seized thousands of bullets on Saturday night from two Bedouin Arabs heading to the Palestinian Authority.

The smuggling attempt was foiled at the Beka’a Valley border crossing between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The two smugglers were Bedouin residents of southern Israel.

The pair aroused the security guards’ suspicion on the Israeli side of the crossing, the Authority said. A search of their car revealed boxes containing about five thousand IDF bullets in four rectangular containers shoved under the seats of the vehicle.

The Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority said in a statement that the forces “thwarted an attempt to smuggle about five thousand 5.56 mm bullets” to the Palestinian Authority. The bullets were stolen from the Israel Defense Forces.

The suspects were taken for further investigation by security forces.