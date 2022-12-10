Photo Credit: Avi Dishi / Flash 90
Rabbi Haim Druckman

Religious Zionist spiritual leader Rabbi Haim Druckman has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The public is being asked to please pray for the complete and speedy recovery of HaRav Haim Meir ben Malka.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

