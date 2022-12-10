Photo Credit: Avi Dishi / Flash 90
Religious Zionist spiritual leader Rabbi Haim Druckman has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The public is being asked to please pray for the complete and speedy recovery of HaRav Haim Meir ben Malka.
Advertisement
Religious Zionist spiritual leader Rabbi Haim Druckman has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The public is being asked to please pray for the complete and speedy recovery of HaRav Haim Meir ben Malka.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/health-and-medicine/rabbi-haim-druckman-diagnosed-with-covid-19-prayers-requested/2022/12/10/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: