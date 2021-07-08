Photo Credit: Courtesy: Guetta Family

The IDF demolished on Thursday morning the home of the terrorist Muntasar Shalabi who murdered yeshiva student Yehuda Gueta.

Shalabi, shot at a group of Yeshiva students waiting at a bus stop in Samaria at the beginning of May, killing Gueta, 19, and wounding two of his friends.

He was captured by Israeli forces after a manhunt the lasted a few days.

The demolition of the home in the village of Turmus-Aya in Samaria was carried out after the terrorist’s family filed a petition with the High Court of Justice, which rejected it.

During the operation, about 200 Arab rioters threw stones and launched fireworks at the troops, who responded by dispersing demonstrations.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to serve as deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.

In a change of policy under the new administration, the US Embassy in Jerusalem condemned the destruction of the terrorist’s home, stating:

“We are following reports that the home was demolished.

We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, this certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes. As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual.

Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further.”