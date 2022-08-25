Photo Credit: IDF
IDF soldier during counter terrorist operations in Judea and Samaria.

An IDF soldier was wounded in action early Thursday during an arrest operation in the Palestinian Authority terrorist hotbed of Brukhin, a village near Jenin.

Israeli forces were in the village to apprehend wanted terrorist suspects, the IDF said.

Advertisement

During the shootout with the terrorists, one Israeli soldier was hit in the hand by gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the IDF, the arrests were carried out successfully and all Israeli forces returned to base.

As part of the IDF’s ‘Operation Break the Wave’ counter terror activities, IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Israeli Border Guard Police also arrested 14 wanted terrorist suspects overnight.

Illegal weapons were also seized in the operations that spanned Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Zita, Singil, Sabah el Khir, Ikhatab and Kifel Herat.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLikud to Attorney General: Probe PA’s Interference in Israel’s Elections
Next articleNetanyahu-led Bloc Still Strongest in Latest Election Polls
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...