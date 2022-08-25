Photo Credit: IDF

An IDF soldier was wounded in action early Thursday during an arrest operation in the Palestinian Authority terrorist hotbed of Brukhin, a village near Jenin.

Israeli forces were in the village to apprehend wanted terrorist suspects, the IDF said.

Advertisement



During the shootout with the terrorists, one Israeli soldier was hit in the hand by gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the IDF, the arrests were carried out successfully and all Israeli forces returned to base.

As part of the IDF’s ‘Operation Break the Wave’ counter terror activities, IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Israeli Border Guard Police also arrested 14 wanted terrorist suspects overnight.

״שובר גלים״ לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב עצרו הלילה 14 מבוקשים והחרימו אמצעי לחימה ברחבי יהודה ושומרון לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה במספר מוקדים ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון. בין היתר, הכוחות פעלו בכפרים זיתא, סינג'יל, סבח אל חיר, איכתאבא ובכיפל חרת>> https://t.co/Yxz6FBwXPR pic.twitter.com/ws68inUPMh — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 25, 2022

Illegal weapons were also seized in the operations that spanned Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Zita, Singil, Sabah el Khir, Ikhatab and Kifel Herat.