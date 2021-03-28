Photo Credit: Go Israel / Ministry of Tourism
Ein Mabua hiking path

A Palestinian Authority Arab drive tried to use his vehicle to attack IDF soldiers on Sunday in the parking lot of the Ein Mabua nature reserve (near Ma’ale Adumim), about a 15-minute drive from Jerusalem.

The driver accelerated his vehicle and drove directly towards a group of IDF soldiers standing in the parking lot. He hit several other Israeli vehicles parked in the lot instead, the IDF said.

“The initial investigation of the incident and the suspect indicates it was an attempted terrorist attack. The terrorist accelerated toward a number of soldiers,” the IDF said in a statement.

“There were no injuries. The terrorist was arrested and transferred to security forces for further investigation,” the IDF added.

(Ein Mabua is one of several springs scattered around Wadi Kelt – the Kelt Riverbed. Nearby there is a 1,500-year-old mosaic floor that was once part of a Byzantine monastery, and which is accessible to visitors.)

