Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli Special Forces captured the suspected accomplices of terrorists who shot and killed their commander, Nahal Deputy Commander Major Bar Falah, Wednesday near Jenin.

During the operation, the soldiers fired at armed men who threw explosives, Molotov cocktails and shot at them, the IDF said.

Advertisement



The soldiers entered Qafr Dan, a Palestinian Authority village north of Jenin, and arrested the two who were suspected of having helped two cousins, Ahmed and Abdul Rahman Abed, obtain the weapons they used in the attack near the Jalamah crossing. The two cousins were both killed in the shootout.

"שובר גלים" לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב מיפו את בתיהם של המחבלים שהרגו את סגן מפקד סיירת נח"ל, רב-סרן בר פלח ז"ל ועצרו שמונה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה במספר מוקדים באוגדת יהודה ושומרון, בין היתר בכפרים א רם, בית ענון, ויטא >> pic.twitter.com/m2RNAvt6A4 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 15, 2022

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Border Guard Police officers also mapped the homes of the two killers in Qafr Dan for future demolition.

כוחות מסיירת נח"ל, אגוז, יהל"ם ומג"ב פעלו הלילה בכפר דאן שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית מנשה, למיפוי בתיהם של המחבלים המעורבים בחילופי הירי עם כוחותינו אמש סמוך למעבר ג'למה, שכתוצאה מהם נהרג סגן מפקד סיירת נח"ל, רב-סרן בר פלח ז"ל. המיפוי בוצע לצורך בחינת האפשרות להריסת הבית >> pic.twitter.com/s65we7h4Ae — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 15, 2022

During the mapping operation, as IDF soldiers were being attacked with gunfire, explosives and Molotov cocktails, a 17-year-old Palestinian Authority teen was shot and killed, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

The question is, of course, why was a teenager anywhere a firefight between IDF soldiers and Palestinian Authority terrorists — and what was he doing there?

The answer is found in the terrorist training summer camps that teach young Arab youth how to murder Israelis from as young as five years old, and in the hate-filled school texts that feed the principles of Terrorism 101 to Palestinian Authority school children.

During the night’s military operations, eight wanted terrorist suspects were also arrested throughout Judea and Samaria in the villages of Jeva, Rai and Zurif.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation. All Israeli personnel returned safely to base.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the Jalma crossing, near the site where Falah was killed, would be closed until further notice, as would the Salem crossing. Both are in Samaria.

In addition, residents of Qafr Dan will not be permitted to enter Israel for work or any other reason, until further notice.

Multiple Hebrew-language news outlets reported the Israeli government is mulling a much wider closure in light of the ongoing Palestinian Authority terrorist activity.