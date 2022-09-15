<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qoIQZEwLJ_8?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The first election campaign video by Bezalel Smotrich for the 2022 elections.

Not a very exciting video, but the messaging is clear. The play on words in the ending is cute.