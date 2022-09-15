The first election campaign video by Bezalel Smotrich for the 2022 elections.
Not a very exciting video, but the messaging is clear. The play on words in the ending is cute.
Advertisement
The first election campaign video by Bezalel Smotrich for the 2022 elections.
Not a very exciting video, but the messaging is clear. The play on words in the ending is cute.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/video-picks/election-campaign-videos-bezalel-smotrich-1/2022/09/15/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: