IDF soldiers thwarted an attempted terrorist attack Wednesday morning at an IDF post near the Ofakim Junction.

The terrorist was armed with a knife and ran toward the soldiers, who responded with gunfire and ended the attack.

No Israeli injuries were reported.

The site is located near the city of Ofakim, one of the communities which was overrun by Hamas-led terrorists during the October 7, 2023 invasion from Gaza. At least 50 people died in the attack on Ofakim, including many police officers.

Ofakim is located a few minutes northwest of Be’er Sheva.

