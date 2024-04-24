Photo Credit: Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades

The terrorist wing of the Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction has announced its operatives will return to suicide bombings as part of the ongoing effort to eliminate the Jewish State.

#BREAKING

??❌?? — Kataib Shuhada Al Aqsa – Fatah's military arm in Judea and Samaria announces a return to suicide attacks. Tonight at midnight, a few hours after the memorial ceremony for the terrorists that took place in the city, the Tulkarem branch of the Fatah movement… pic.twitter.com/555OnwBpHb — Levant Observer (@LevantObservers) April 23, 2024

Advertisement





Kataib Shuhada Al Aqsa (Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade) is a military arm of Fatah (al Fatah), which is also led by Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.

The Tulkarem branch of the terror group announced at midnight Tuesday night that it has established a special “martyrs’ unit” to carry out the attacks.

The announcement came a few hours after a memorial ceremony held for the terrorists that took place in Tulkarem.

Although terrorist organization and terror attacks emanating from the Palestinian Authority are nothing new in Judea and Samaria, the escalation of such activity and the increasingly murderous rhetoric emanating from the entity constitutes an additional front in the current war launched from Gaza against Israel on October 3, 2023 by Hamas.

“If the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade does start to carry out suicide attacks with the developed state of the terrorist infrastructure today in [Judea and Samaria] we are one step away from returning to the days of the second intifada in which … Fatah’s Tanzim terrorists carried out dozens of suicide attacks,” the Hebrew-language Kol Ha’Yehudi news outlet wrote.

“For those who do not understand the significance of the matter, only about two months ago we revealed … the public support and close connection of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade in Arab cities with the entire leadership of the Fatah movement led by Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas).”

Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade conducts military-style assaults, rocket attacks, bombings, ambushes, and suicide operations against military personnel and civilians in Israel, according to the US government’s Counter Terrorism Guide, a division of the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence.

“The group originally targeted Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the Palestinian territories but shifted to targets inside Israel in 2002,” during the second intifada.

The US State Department designated the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade as a foreign terrorist organization in March 2002.