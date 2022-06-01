Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

IDF troops were deployed Tuesday night to the Palestinian Authority village of Ya’bed, in the Menashe Territorial Brigade region near Jenin, to demolish the home of Bnei Brak terrorist Dia’a Hassan Hamarshi.

A convicted terrorist, Hamarshi was a member of the Fatah-linked Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization. Fatah, the leading faction in the Palestinian Authority, is headed by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas.

The terrorist, armed with an M-16 assault rifle, drove a vehicle with Israeli license plates through a hole in the security fence on the seam line, and from there proceeded to Bnei Brak.

Five Israelis, including an Israeli Christian Arab police officer, were murdered this past March in a terrorist shooting carried out in the religious city of Bnei Brak.

Police Sgt. Major Amir Khoury of Nof HaGalil was critically injured managed to neutralize the terrorist before he succumbed to his wounds.

Two foreign workers and two Jewish residents of Bnei Brak were also murdered in the attack.

Hamarshi was tracked down and found hiding in a mosque in Jaffa (Yafo). He was killed in a shootout with IDF special forces, Israel Police and agents from the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.