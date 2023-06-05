Photo Credit: Uriel Deutch/TPS

In what is becoming a regular event, an Israeli soldier was hurt Monday night when he was deliberately run over by a vehicle driven by an Arab terrorist in the Palestinian Authority town of Huwara, in Samaria.

The attack took place shortly after 9 pm on Highway 60 between the homes in northern Huwara and the Einbus junction.

Advertisement





The injured soldier sustained wounds to his lower limbs, according to the Hatzalah Without Borders emergency medical response service. He was taken to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, and is listed in fair condition with moderate wounds. His family was notified. A second soldier was very lightly injured and also taken to the hospital.

The terrorist fled in the direction of the Tapuach Junction.

Highway 60 in the area was shut down in both directions in an attempt to prevent the terrorist from escaping.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

Huwara has been the site of multiple terrorist attacks in recent months. Jewish residents in Samaria and others who travel back and forth from the region on Highway 60, a major north-south artery, are nevertheless forced to travel through the terrorist hotbed because there is no bypass road.

A 20-year-old IDF soldier was struck in the terrorist hotbed last month in a similar ramming attack.

Two months earlier, in March, two IDF soldiers who were brothers were summarily executed by a terrorist who opened fire at point-blank range at them as they were stuck in traffic in the center of town – also on Highway 60.