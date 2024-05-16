Photo Credit: IDF

An IDF non-commissioned officer was moderately wounded Thursday morning in a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction in Samaria.

A terrorist armed with a knife stabbed the NCO in the chest while he was driving his car in the Huawara corridor – the death-trap road that runs between Arab homes and businesses. Arab terrorists routinely take advantage of the traffic jams in Huwara, where Jews are forced to drive because for some there is no alternative.

The NCO continued driving to the gate of the IDF Samaria Regional Division headquarters and told the soldiers there that he had stopped his car and rolled down the window because he noticed an Arab beckoning to him with his hands.

An IDF medical force evacuated the fully conscious NCO to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. The army blocked the roads in the Huawara area and large forces are conducting a manhunt after the terrorist who fled on foot from the scene of the attack.