A 20-year-old IDF soldier was struck Sunday evening in a terrorist ramming attack in the Arab village of Huwara.

The victim was treated at the scene by Israeli military medics before he was taken, conscious, to Beilinson Medical Center in nearby Petach Tikva.

“Further to the initial report, a vehicle accelerated towards an IDF soldier who was carrying out a routine defense activity in the area of the Huwara Corridor in Samaria and ran him over,” the IDF confirmed in a statement.

“Another soldier who was with him opened fire at the predatory vehicle, which then fled.

“The fighter was slightly injured and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF said, adding that the soldier’s family was informed.

“IDF forces started a pursuit of the terrorists.”

Huwara has been the site of multiple terrorist attacks in recent months. Jewish residents in Samaria and others who travel back and forth from the region on Highway 60, a major north-south artery, are nevertheless forced to travel through the terrorist hotbed because there is no bypass road.

Israel’s Defense Ministry declined to comment in response to a question from JewishPress.com about whether the ministry might consider building a bypass road in light of the rising terror attacks faced by those who are forced to travel through the village.

“Another attack on the Huwara death corridor,” Likud MK Danny Danon said in response to the attack.

“The writing is on the wall. All businesses along the traffic route should be closed and the entire length and width of the route should be secured,” he said.

“A zero-tolerance policy for terrorism is needed in Huwara.”