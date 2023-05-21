Photo Credit: IDF

Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, invited members of the media to view a staged military exercise held Sunday in southern Lebanon.

According to the Al Ahed news outlet, the terror group extended the invitation to those journalists “who wish to visit one of the resistance camps in the south on the occasion of the Day of Resistance and Liberation and participate in a military maneuver showing the readiness of the resistance to defend Lebanon.”

Hezbollah terror organization holds maneuvers, presumably in Mleeta "tourist" site, showcasing their MLRS launchers #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/LRPlx9eONd — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) May 21, 2023

The mock drill and media circus was held to mark the 23rd anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from the area, which Hezbollah considers a victory. The group’s military units, including the “Al Radwan” special forces unit, were among those involved in the display.

#Lebanon: #Hezbollah holds a public #military_exercise marking the 23rd anniversary of the #Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon It seems like they brought more journalists than militants.. pic.twitter.com/bdlfWlr4xu — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) May 21, 2023

Apparently Hezbollah also now has a military band and chorale, which provided the entertainment for the event.

The "#Hezbollah Philharmonic" also made a public appearance during today's exercise… pic.twitter.com/a1adbX3SHW — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) May 21, 2023

The exercise a simulated conflict with Israel, Lebanon’s neighbor south of the border, along with a simulated abduction of an Israeli soldier.

“Hezbollah conducted a military drill today in southern Lebanon, including simulating a kidnapping of a soldier,” Israeli Foreign Ministry deputy director for strategic affairs Tammy Rahamimoff-Honig said in a statement issued in response to the event.

“Hezbollah’s growing brazen behavior increases chances of escalation and miscalculation,” Ramamimoff-Honig warned.

The Israel Defense Forces closely monitored the event, which provided detailed information about at least some of Hezbollah’s arsenal.

The military hardware on display included anti-drone weapons, a gun resembling those used by the IDF, anti-tank missiles and bombs.