Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An Israeli civilian was wounded Wednesday evening in a terrorist shooting attack near Ariel.

The attack took place on the road connecting Ariel, the Ten gas station and a new farm, located next to the industrial zone on the western side of the city, according to Hatzalah Without Borders.

The 18-year-old victim said he was blinded by a laser before being shot by the attacker.

He managed to reach the city’s industrial zone after the attack, where he was met by security personnel and emergency medical responders, who said he remained conscious, with moderate gunshot wounds. A Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance team took him to Beilinson Medical Center in nearby Petach Tikvah.

Roadblocks were set up and security “eyes in the sky” are assisting Israeli security forces in searching for the terrorist, who managed to escape, a military source said.

