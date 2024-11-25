Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire Monday night at an Israeli bus that was passing the Arab town of El Aroub on the Gush Etzion highway.

Four gunshot holes were found in a bulletproof window near the head of Vered Shavit, a female passenger on Bus 382 following the attack.

Bus passengers reported that the IDF nevertheless chose to define the incident as a stone throwing attack, despite the gunshot holes found on the bus.

Shavit, a resident of Karmi Tzur, said she was leaning her back against the window of the bus when the shooting occurred.

“Suddenly I heard the sounds of gunfire. I immediately ducked and reported to the security center,” she said.

The military force that arrived shortly after said they saw no evidence of gunshots — only dents from stones — but Shavit maintains “the evidence in the window speaks for itself.”

