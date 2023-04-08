Photo Credit: Israel Tourism Bureau via Wikimedia Commons.

One Italian tourist was killed this weekend and seven other tourists were wounded in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

A 36-year-old man from Rome, Italy was murdered and seven other people were wounded Friday night when an Arab terrorist rammed his vehicle into a crowd on the Tel Aviv promenade.

In response to news of the attack, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants handed out sweets in the Palestinian Authority town of Tulkarem to celebrate the shooting.

The murdered tourist was identified as a Alessandro Parini, according to a statement from the Italian foreign ministry, which condemned the attack via Twitter and expressed “horror and deep dismay at the cowardly attack on Tel Aviv.”

Three of the victims were moderately wounded; they were rushed to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center. Four others sustained mild wounds; they were taken to Wolfson Medical Center in nearby Holon. Two of the four were released Saturday morning.

The injured tourists were citizens from the United Kingdom and Italy.

The terrorist’s car overturned after he hit the victims, and he was neutralized by an Israel Police officer who approached the vehicle and shot the attacker when he saw him appear to reach for his gun.

The terrorist was an Israeli citizen residing in the Israeli Arab town of Kfar Qassem.

Within hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the mobilization of Israeli Border Police and reservists from the Israel Defense Forces to reinforce Israel Police in the center of the country in response to the attack.