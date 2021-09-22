Photo Credit: Avi Sheetrit / TPS

Police arrested a 22-year-old Arab mad from Yafo who was armed with an Uzi who was threatening to shoot people on the Tel Aviv promenade on Herbert Samual street. At this point, the police are not calling it an attempted terrorist attack.

The incident seems to have begun on Wednesday afternoon when the man entered the car of a woman driving by and threatened her. He then fled the car to the promenade.

Advertisement



The armed man was tackled by an unarmed civilian who disarmed him.

The civilian suffered a head injury during the capture and was taken to the emergency room. The woman in the car was treated for shock.

מחבל עם נשק נתפס בטיילת בתל אביב

בסרטון רואים את הנשק pic.twitter.com/1LFLoIwwRu — Beny Mr (@BenyMr3) September 22, 2021