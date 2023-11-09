Photo Credit: The Land of Israel
Arugot Farm/Ibei Hanachal

A Jewish shepherd was ambushed and attacked by at least 10 Arabs on the main road outside of Ibei Hanachal, in eastern Gush Etzion. on Thursday afternoon. The Arab terrorists tried to steal his weapon as they were attacking him.

The shepherd was rescued by a passing Jew, who shot in the air and dispersed the Arab terrorists. The shepherd, a resident of nearby Tekoa, was transported to the hospital after being hit in the head with a rock.

No Arabs attackers have yet been caught, arrested or shot since the attack.

