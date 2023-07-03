Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Arab sources claim that the IDF has recommended to civilians living in the Jenin refugee camp that they evacuate. This has not been confirmed by the IDF. But true or not, numerous videos show Arab civilians streaming out of the areas of fighting in Jenin. Many are headed to event halls and mosques.







In addition, and perhaps unrelated, an IDF jet has been seen flying over Jenin, but just seeing it is enough to feed the Arab rumor mill into saying it’s connected to the evacuation.



So far eight terrorists have been killed in fighting in Jenin and one hundred have been wounded, twenty of them seriously.