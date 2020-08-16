Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

At least one home in the southern Israeli border city of Sderot was seriously damaged shortly after midnight Saturday night in a double rocket attack launched from Gaza.

Damage in Sderot from the rocket shrapnel pic.twitter.com/FLf9LyiuRw — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 15, 2020

Two rockets were shot down by IDF fighters using the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Each of the rockets heading for Sderot was blown out of the sky by a special Tamir “interceptor missile” fired by the Iron Dome aerial defense system (at a cost of about $50,000 apiece).

CCTV footage of the Iron Dome interceptions over Sderot pic.twitter.com/bnZqMbJiV0 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 15, 2020

Due to the shrapnel that fell from the interception, however, five Israelis were hurt.

A 58-year-old man was hit by glass shards when the shrapnel hit the house from the interception, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA). Two women fell and were injured while racing to a safe space / bomb shelter, and two more people suffered shock.

Mayor Alon Davidi arrived at the scene along with social workers from the municipal social services department who were called to respond, according to Sderot municipal spokesperson Yaron Sasson.

Security personnel, firefighters and police continue to examine the site to ensure there are no further dangers to residents in the area.