The Hamas terrorist organization and its ally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, fired some 270 rockets at central and southern Israel during the day on Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Of those, 90 percent were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system when they were heading for populated centers.

About 45 rockets were misfired from the enclave and ended up landing in Gaza, wounding and killing civilians there.

On Tuesday afternoon, a barrage of 50 mortar shells was fired at the Erez and Kerem Shalom Crossings while IDF soldiers were helping transfer humanitarian aid to Gaza. One soldier was wounded in the shelling.

The barrage, aimed at the Eshkol Regional Council district, killed two Thai workers and wounded around 10 others in a direct strike on a packing plant near the border.

Local officials said there was a portable “bell” shelter available to the workers, adding it was not clear why they did not use the safe space when attacked.

Gaza terrorists continued to launch rockets at southern and central Israeli communities into the nighttime hours, striking Ashkelon, Ashdod, Be’er Sheva and other communities as well as those near the Gaza border.