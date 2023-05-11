Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization launched a fresh barrage of rocket fire at Israel from Gaza promptly at 9 pm, as promised by its spokespersons. Unlike previous attacks, however, the barrage was relatively short-lived.

In addition to its routine attacks on communities in the Gaza Envelope and western Negev, the terror group expanded the range of its rocket fire to include sites in Gush Dan: Holon, Rishon Lezion and Mikve Israel among them.

In Netivot, one house was reportedly hit, but no injuries were reported.

In the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, one rocket was reported to have hit the city’s shopping mall — but the municipality clarified the smoke resulted from a fire at a cellphone store, and was not a rocket impact.

In Rishon Lezion, the David’s Sling mid-range aerial defense system shot down a longer-range rocket aimed at the city. No injuries or property damage was reported. This was the second time the David’s Sling system has been used since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow — each interceptor missile in the system costs $1 million.

Ashkelon

Within a few minutes after 9 pm, 21 rockets were fired in two volleys towards the city of Ashkelon.

One rocket landed in a “public space” in the cities, but no physical injuries or property damage was reported.

Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, 89 rockets were fired at the city from Gaza in 21 salvos. One residential building sustained a direct hit in an attack shortly after 6 pm. PIJ said in a statement the rocket used in that attack was made by Iran.

“Remember, it’s not over until it’s over!” the Ashkelon municipality warned city residents.

“The latest incident is an important reminder that an Iron Dome does not provide hermetic protection. We must make sure to act according to the IDF Home Front Command instructions.

“Wherever we are, there is a protected space.”

Rehovot

Earlier in the evening, a rocket slammed into a residential building in Rehovot, killing one person and wounding seven others. One floor of the building was completely destroyed.

Israel Police are working to sterilize areas impacted from the rocket attacks. We ask the public to please stay away from these sites and remain close to protected areas pic.twitter.com/jJlPEpPRjv — Israel Police (@israelpolice) May 11, 2023

Operation Shield and Arrow Numbers

The IDF has continued to attack terror targets in the enclave since the morning hours and throughout the evening.

“The IDF attacked operational headquarters, rocket launchers, military positions and positions for launching mortar bombs belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization,” the IDF said in a statement.

“IDF aircraft recently attacked two operational headquarters, four rocket launchers, two military positions and two positions for launching mortar bombs of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.”

כלי טיס של צה"ל תקפו לפני זמן קצר שתי מפקדות מבצעיות, ארבעה משגרי רקטות מוטמנים, שתי עמדות צבאיות ושתי עמדות לשיגור פצצות מרגמה של ארגון הטרור הג'יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני ברצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/pWGVOreWys — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 11, 2023

Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, Israel Air Force aircraft have struck 191 terrorist targets in Gaza.

The terrorists have fired more than 800 rockets (803) at Israeli civilians; of those, 620 made it past the border and into Israeli territory. of those, 179 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense team.

At least 152 launches failed and the rockets landed in Gaza among the terrorists’ neighbors.

Throughout the day on Thursday, until close to 9 pm Magen David Adom medics report they treated 19 victims with both physical injuries and stress symptoms, including: seven with physical injuries, one who was killed, three in moderate condition, and two in mild condition, injured by shrapnel, blast injuries, and glass fragments, and one in mild condition injured while seeking shelter in a secure room.

Twelve others were treated for stress symptoms.

Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, MDA teams have treated 51 victims of physical injuries and stress symptoms, including 22 who were physically injured, the emergency medical service said, in addition to 29 victims of stress symptoms who were treated by MDA teams, with some requiring evacuation to hospital for further treatment.