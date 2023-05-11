Photo Credit: Gideon Markowicz/TPS

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza unleashed a fresh barrage of rocket fire aimed at Israel late Thursday afternoon following the funerals of a senior commander and his deputy, both in charge of rocket attacks. Two people were killed in one barrage shortly after 6 pm. JewishPress.com is tracking the rocket fire.

From the rocket barrage on Sderot:

תיעוד מפגיעת רקטה בשדרות pic.twitter.com/j6u2DAYuuM — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 11, 2023

7:48 PM Ashkelon Industrial Area, Mivkaiim

7:34 PM Mivtachim, Amioz, Yisha, Tzohar, Ehud, Sadeh Nitzan

7:27 PM Sderot, Sapir College, Gaza Envelope

7:21 PM Sderot, Sapir College, Gaza Envelope, Ibim, Erez

6:48 PM Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am

6:47 PM Ichini, Shikmim Farms, Sderot, Sapir College, Ibim, Nir Am, Gaza Envelope

6:39 PM Gaza Envelope, Western Lachish, Ashkelon Industrial Area

6:39 PM Kissufim

6:34 PM Kissufim, Shikmim Farms, Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am

6:33 PM Zikkim, Yated, Tekuma

6:32 PM Kissufim, Gaza Envelope, Ashkelon Industrial Area, Kfar Silver, Mevatchim, Amioz, Yishah, Gaza Envelope

6:31 PM Mevakiim (Western Lachish), Gaza Envelope, Zikkim, Gaza Envelope, Ashkelon Industrial Area, Ashkelon, Ma’aglim, Mililot, Netivot, Beit Shikma, Brachia, Bat Hadar, Nodaya, Kfar Silver, Mishaan, Be’er Ganim, Nir Israel, Mivtachim, Amioz, Yisha

6:30 PM Ashkelon, Ashkelon Industrial Area, Mivkiim

6:29 PM Gaza Envelope, Ashkelon Industrial Area

6:25 PM Mivtachim, Amioz, Yisha

6:22 PM Gaza Envelope

6:10 PM Gaza Envelope

6:04 PM Givat Brenner, Gan Shlomo (Shefela), Givaton

6:03 PM Be’er Yaakov, Ishrash, Netzer Sarni, Rehovot, Ramle (Shefela, all of them)

מזעזע. תיעוד נוסף מהבניין שנפגע מרקטה ב-רחובות pic.twitter.com/3j5iUGjNG1 — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 11, 2023

5:48 PM Zikkim

5:46 PM Ashkelon Industrial Area

5:20 PM Gaza Envelope

5:03 PM Kerem Shalom

5:02 PM Kerem Shalom

4:47 PM Gaza Envelope

4:46 PM Gaza Envelope

4:37 PM Be’er Tuvia, Meshuot Yitzhak (Lachish), Ashkelon Industrial Area, Mevkaiim, Mishaan, Talmei Yafeh, Beit Shikma, Bat Hadar, Gi’a,

3:51 PM Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am (Gaza Envelope)

3:37 PM Kerem Shalom

3:34 PM Nahal Oz (Gaza Envelope)

3:14 PM Gaza Envelope

3:13 PM Gaza Envelope

12:05 PM Kerem Shalom

11:39 AM Kerem Shalom

11:30 AM Kerem Shalom

10:22 AM Kissufim

10:19 AM Gaza Envelope

09:04 AM Gaza Envelope

08:24 AM Kissufim

08:22 AM Kissufim