Photo Credit: Edi Israel / Flash 90
An Israeli Apache helicopter shoots a missile over the Gaza Strip. (archive)

The Israel Defense Forces attacked Gaza terror targets Sunday night in retaliation for rocket fire aimed at southern Israeli civilians earlier in the evening.

Israeli combat helicopters targeted a Hamas military post in the area of Zeitoun, east of Gaza City in central Gaza, about two hours after terrorists fired rockets at southern Israeli communities. Additional attacks were carried out in the neighborhood of al-Tofa’a’t.

Advertisement

Iron Dome Intercepts Rocket Attack, No Injuries

One of the rockets, heading for a heavily populated area, was intercepted by IDF fighters using the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. The other two rockets landed in open areas. No property damage was reported and no one was physically injured.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOECD Online Conference in Jerusalem: Israeli Innovation, Technology Double Other Nations
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...