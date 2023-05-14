Photo Credit: Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces retaliated less than two hours after Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists fired a rocket at southern Israel, violating a ceasefire with Israel that began Saturday night at 10 pm, for the third time.

The IDF struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza in response to the rocket launch.

“IDF tanks struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a brief statement. Hamas is the ruling terrorist organization in Gaza, and Israel holds the group responsible for any attacks emanating from the enclave.

The rocket that was launched Sunday evening landed in an open area of the Gaza Envelope. No physical injuries were reported, and there was no property damage. Hundreds of families, however, were forced to run anew for bomb shelters when the Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered by the launch.

The terrorists claimed the launch was the result of a “technical malfunction” and reiterated their commitment to the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.