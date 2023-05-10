Photo Credit: Red Alert App

Israeli cities along the Mediterranean coast came under heavy rocket fire Wednesday afternoon after the Israeli Air Force struck terrorist positions in the Gaza enclave. Israeli fighter pilots continued bombing Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror targets in the enclave, even as terrorists launched rockets at the Jewish State.

More than 250 short-range rockets were fired at Israeli civilians, reaching as far north as Ashkelon. Dozens more were fired at Israeli cities further north, in Gush Dan. At least 100 rockets had been fired at Ashkelon alone by 3 pm Wednesday.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system shot down multiple missiles headed for Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

Interception over Tel Aviv:

יירוט כיפת ברזל בשמי תל אביב pic.twitter.com/LP7Z5AQyOl — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 10, 2023

Interception over Ramat Gan:

At 2:25 pm, Ben Gurion International Airport halted all departures and arrivals at the airport while rockets were being fired at Tel Aviv and its surround areas. Aircraft that were about to land were told to circle out of range for several minutes before being allowed to land, according to a report by Ynet.

“My flight is in a holding pattern because of rockets being fired,” one passenger told JewishPress.com. The passenger, who requested anonymity, added a few minutes later that his flight had landed safely.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens sent Israelis racing for their safe spaces.

Earlier in the day, residents of southern Israel were warned by the IDF Home Front Command to remain close to bomb shelters and other safe spaces. The advice was accurate, as Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorists launched a barrage of rocket fire at Israeli towns and cities.

One home in the southern border city of Sderot sustained a direct hit by a rocket, but the owners were not home, and there were no reported injuries. Thousands of local residents in Sderot and surrounding communities left their homes on Tuesday in anticipation of the rocket fire, and are being hosted in cities further north.

In the Eshkol district, one rocket struck a kindergarten building (it was empty) and another hit a chicken coop. No human injuries were reported.

In addition to communities in the Gaza Envelope, the cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Bat Yam, Holon, Yavne, Netivot and Rishon Lezion came under heavy attack as well.

In the port city of Ashdod, one woman in her 60s sustained mild injuries while racing to a bomb shelter; she was taken to the city’s Assuta Medical Center. In addition, a number of residents are being treated for shock.

People on the beach in Tel Aviv reported seeing the Iron Dome aerial defense system shoot down rockets just south of the city.