Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel (archive).

Terrorists in Gaza launched a medium-range rocket towards the Negev city of Be’er Sheva at around 7 pm Tuesday evening, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was still in the city for a campaign stop.

The rocket landed in an open area outside the city limits, the IDF said. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren did not activate.

Advertisement

The prime minister was in Be’er Sheva to motivate Likud voters to get out and cast their ballots. He decided to cancel the remainder of his visit and leave the southern city after the attack.

“One launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory was identified,” the IDF Spokesperson said. “As a result of the launch, an alert was activated in the open only.”

The rocket landed near the Air Force Base located near Be’er Sheva, considered the “capital city of the Negev.”

No injuries or property damage were reported from the attack.

It is not yet known which terror organization fired the rocket.

Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White Party, stopped campaigning in response to the rocket fire and immediately started security consultations.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Authorities Seize Gold Bars Smuggled in Tomatoes from Gaza
Next articleIsraeli Elections 2021: Lowest Turnout Since 2009
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...