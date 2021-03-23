Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Terrorists in Gaza launched a medium-range rocket towards the Negev city of Be’er Sheva at around 7 pm Tuesday evening, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was still in the city for a campaign stop.

The rocket landed in an open area outside the city limits, the IDF said. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren did not activate.

The prime minister was in Be’er Sheva to motivate Likud voters to get out and cast their ballots. He decided to cancel the remainder of his visit and leave the southern city after the attack.

“One launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory was identified,” the IDF Spokesperson said. “As a result of the launch, an alert was activated in the open only.”

Video of the rocket launch from Gaza towards the city of Be'er Sheva this evening, while PM Netanyahu was visiting. pic.twitter.com/rcLmIu3eyA — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 23, 2021

The rocket landed near the Air Force Base located near Be’er Sheva, considered the “capital city of the Negev.”

No injuries or property damage were reported from the attack.

It is not yet known which terror organization fired the rocket.

Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White Party, stopped campaigning in response to the rocket fire and immediately started security consultations.