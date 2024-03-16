Photo Credit: Wissam Haslmaoun / Flash 90
Hamas supporters rally in Hebron, December 15, 2023.

A Hamas terrorist opened fire at the Jewish community in Hebron on Shabbat afternoon from within a Hebron cemetery.

Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, identified as the imam (spiritual leader) of the Al-Qassam Mosque in Hebron, was shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces after firing gunshots at members of the city’s Jewish community — specifically aiming at two Jewish children who were playing.

Miraculously, there were no injuries to any Israeli civilians or military personnel, and no damage was reported, except to a soccer ball belonging to the children. The ball was hit by the bullet.

“This damned terrorist, an imam of the age “not suspected of terrorism”, did not fire “against the settlement in Hebron”, Minister Orit Strook, a resident in the area, corrected.

“He shot from point blank range at two children, who would have died on the only street allowed for Jewish movement in Hebron. I will bring my neighbor’s soccer ball, which belongs to a fifth grade student, to the government cabinet meeting tomorrow. The ball took a bullet instead of the boy, who was saved by the grace of God,” Strook said.

Hebron, located in Judea, has long been home to a host of Palestinian Authority terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

