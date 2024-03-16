Photo Credit: Wissam Haslmaoun / Flash 90

A Hamas terrorist opened fire at the Jewish community in Hebron on Shabbat afternoon from within a Hebron cemetery.

Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, identified as the imam (spiritual leader) of the Al-Qassam Mosque in Hebron, was shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces after firing gunshots at members of the city’s Jewish community — specifically aiming at two Jewish children who were playing.

Miraculously, there were no injuries to any Israeli civilians or military personnel, and no damage was reported, except to a soccer ball belonging to the children. The ball was hit by the bullet.

שבוע טוב סמוך לשעה 13:15 פיגוע ירי סמוך לישוב היהודי בחברון בנס ללא נפגעים המחבל שהיה חמוש בנשק אוטומטי חוסל pic.twitter.com/AD4xKEMoNL — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 16, 2024

“This damned terrorist, an imam of the age “not suspected of terrorism”, did not fire “against the settlement in Hebron”, Minister Orit Strook, a resident in the area, corrected.

“He shot from point blank range at two children, who would have died on the only street allowed for Jewish movement in Hebron. I will bring my neighbor’s soccer ball, which belongs to a fifth grade student, to the government cabinet meeting tomorrow. The ball took a bullet instead of the boy, who was saved by the grace of God,” Strook said.

Hebron, located in Judea, has long been home to a host of Palestinian Authority terrorist organizations, including Hamas.