Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Scene of the terror attack at the Maccabim Junction, Nov. 2, 2022

An IDF officer was wounded in a ramming attack at the Bell Checkpoint on Road 443 near Beit Horon on Wednesday morning. After ramming the Israeli, the terrorist exited the car to try and hit the soldier with a hammer. But the wounded Israeli officer, keeping his wits about him, shot and killed the terrorist.

Advertisement

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shimon Ozen who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “Together with other medical personnel at the scene, I treated one person who sustained serious injuries to their limbs and was in serious condition when they were transported. The injured person was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.”

Sharei Zedek Medical Center reports that the wounded Israeli is in serious condition. He is currently under sedation and on a respirator, and will be going for surgery.

Corrections: The wounded Israeli is male. The attack happened at the Bell checkpoint, not the Maccabim junction.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWord Prompt – COUNTRY – Pesach Sommer
Next articleThe Kanye West Defamations
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...