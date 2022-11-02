Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An IDF officer was wounded in a ramming attack at the Bell Checkpoint on Road 443 near Beit Horon on Wednesday morning. After ramming the Israeli, the terrorist exited the car to try and hit the soldier with a hammer. But the wounded Israeli officer, keeping his wits about him, shot and killed the terrorist.

רגעי הפיגוע דריסה במחסום מכבים, המחבל חוסל pic.twitter.com/aL3AqbVcrM — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 2, 2022

זירת פיגוע הדריסה במחסום מכבים pic.twitter.com/oUNzrGb5Y6 — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 2, 2022

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shimon Ozen who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “Together with other medical personnel at the scene, I treated one person who sustained serious injuries to their limbs and was in serious condition when they were transported. The injured person was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.”

Sharei Zedek Medical Center reports that the wounded Israeli is in serious condition. He is currently under sedation and on a respirator, and will be going for surgery.

Corrections: The wounded Israeli is male. The attack happened at the Bell checkpoint, not the Maccabim junction.