Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We live in a time where pride in one’s country is seen by many as a negative. While nationalism was once a given, many see it as the beginning of fascism. Although it cannot be denied that in some cases nationalism can have negative consequences, that is not a reason to completely dismiss it.

The Maharal speaks of everything that Hashem created as having its place, including each nation. In his conception, peace comes not when all nations blend into one, ignoring what makes them unique, or pretending that everyone is the same, but rather when each nation respects not only its borders, but also the borders of all other nations.

Advertisement



I am not unaware of my country’s faults and weaknesses, but I continue to be proud and thankful that I live in America.