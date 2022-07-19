Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

A man was stabbed and wounded in a terror attack in Ramot, Jerusalem. The attack happened on a bus near the Ramot junction on Golda Meir street, near the Ramot mall, on Tuesday at approximately 5 PM. The wounded person is being treated by MDA and United Hatzalah, and is in serious condition. He has been transported to Sharei Tzedek medical center.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized, but is not dead.

