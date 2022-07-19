A man was stabbed and wounded in a terror attack in Ramot, Jerusalem. The attack happened on a bus near the Ramot junction on Golda Meir street, near the Ramot mall, on Tuesday at approximately 5 PM. The wounded person is being treated by MDA and United Hatzalah, and is in serious condition. He has been transported to Sharei Tzedek medical center.
המחבל ימ"ש לאחר הנטרול https://t.co/ZMKM8SelkS pic.twitter.com/QtDXpgtxwB
— בז news (@1717Bazz) July 19, 2022
The terrorist was shot and neutralized, but is not dead.
