Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Police at the scene of a terror attack near the Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, February 5, 2024.

During a routine security operation by the security forces in Al ‘Eizariya village near Ma’ale Adumim, a terrorist pulled out a knife and tried to stab the fighters, Israel Police reported Monday morning. In response, the security forces returned fire and eliminated the threat. There are no casualties to our forces.

The knife in Al ‘Eizariya village, February 5, 2024. / Israel Police

Al ‘Eizariya is known to readers of the New Testament as Bethany (which is a garbled version of the Hebrew name, Beit Aniya – home of poverty).

Advertisement


Bethany is where that young man from Nazareth revived Lazarus four days after his expiration.

It used to be a thriving Christian town, but these days it’s all Muslims, except for a handful of monks and nuns.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMinister Orit Strook: If They Witch Hunt You, You Must be Doing Something Right
Next articleIsraeli Border Police Thwart Arab Terrorist Near Ma’ale Adumim
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.