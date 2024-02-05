Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

During a routine security operation by the security forces in Al ‘Eizariya village near Ma’ale Adumim, a terrorist pulled out a knife and tried to stab the fighters, Israel Police reported Monday morning. In response, the security forces returned fire and eliminated the threat. There are no casualties to our forces.

Al ‘Eizariya is known to readers of the New Testament as Bethany (which is a garbled version of the Hebrew name, Beit Aniya – home of poverty).

Bethany is where that young man from Nazareth revived Lazarus four days after his expiration.

It used to be a thriving Christian town, but these days it’s all Muslims, except for a handful of monks and nuns.