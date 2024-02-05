Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

Israel Border Police thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on Monday in the village of Al Aizariya, near the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim.

“Border Police forces carrying out a security patrol in the village of Al Aizariya stopped to inspect a suspicious individual,” police said in a statement.

“During the inspection, the terrorist pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers, who responded with fire and neutralized him,” police added.

There were no injuries among Israeli officers.

The 14-year-old terrorist was a resident of an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood.

The Commander of the Border Guard, Brigadier Yitzchak praised the fighters at the scene of the attack. “You did the job in a professional and excellent manner, exactly as we expect from you, both the issue of mutual security and your deployment, as well as neutralizing the terrorist, as it should be, tried to harm you and you neutralized him. This is exactly what I expect from our fighters in each and every event.

“He came here with the aim of carrying out an attack to harm civilians. In the end, you prevented it, as I said, this is exactly what I expect from our fighters. Good luck, good job.”