Photo Credit: Google Maps

A terrorist was killed on Sunday morning after he attempted to attack a group of IDF soldiers.

It began when a group of Arab terrorists began throwing stones at an IDF position near Ofra (near Silwad) in the Binyamin region. During the confrontation one of the Arabs pulled out a knife and ran at the soldiers to stab them.

Advertisement





The soldiers open fired and killed the terrorist.

No one was harmed in the attack.

Warning: Graphic Image

בהמשך לנסיון פיגוע הדקירה ליד עפרה המחבל ימ”ש חוסל pic.twitter.com/b2LEMsdPzV — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 15, 2023