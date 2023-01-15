Photo Credit: Google Maps
Map of the Binyamin region showing Beit El, Ofra, Kochav Hashachar, Psagot and Kochav Yaakov...

A terrorist was killed on Sunday morning after he attempted to attack a group of IDF soldiers.

It began when a group of Arab terrorists began throwing stones at an IDF position near Ofra (near Silwad) in the Binyamin region. During the confrontation one of the Arabs pulled out a knife and ran at the soldiers to stab them.

The soldiers open fired and killed the terrorist.

No one was harmed in the attack.

 

 

Warning: Graphic Image

