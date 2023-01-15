Photo Credit: Google Maps
A terrorist was killed on Sunday morning after he attempted to attack a group of IDF soldiers.
It began when a group of Arab terrorists began throwing stones at an IDF position near Ofra (near Silwad) in the Binyamin region. During the confrontation one of the Arabs pulled out a knife and ran at the soldiers to stab them.
The soldiers open fired and killed the terrorist.
No one was harmed in the attack.
Warning: Graphic Image
בהמשך לנסיון פיגוע הדקירה ליד עפרה המחבל ימ”ש חוסל pic.twitter.com/b2LEMsdPzV
— בז news (@1717Bazz) January 15, 2023
