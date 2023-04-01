Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

A terrorist was neutralized and killed between Beit Omar and the Gush Etzion junction, on Saturday night, just after 8 PM.

The terrorist rammed into three Israelis who were wounded in the attack. Two of the wounded are in serious but stable condition. One is lightly wounded.

