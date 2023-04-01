Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

A terrorist was neutralized and killed between Beit Omar and the Gush Etzion junction, on Saturday night, just after 8 PM.

The terrorist rammed into three Israelis who were wounded in the attack. Two of the wounded are in serious but stable condition. One is lightly wounded.

זירת פיגוע הדריסה סמוך לבית אומר, 2 חיילים נפצעו קל, המחבל המתועב חוסל pic.twitter.com/ZfkdfNPwBv — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 1, 2023

תיעוד נוסף מזירת פיגוע הדריסה סמוך ל-בית אומר, 2 פצועים קל, המחבל חוסל ב"ה pic.twitter.com/3dq89UjAz7 — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 1, 2023