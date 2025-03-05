Photo Credit: MDA

Yahli Gur, 17, who was critically injured in the car ramming terror attack in Pardes-Hanna-Karkur last week, died of her injuries.

Thirteen other people were injured when an Arab terrorist from Jenin rammed his car into people waiting at the bus stop, east of Caesarea.

Gur was a resident of the town located north of Netanya and studied at a high school in the city of Harish, east of Pardes Hanna-Karkur.

“On behalf of Harish’s residents, I embrace and send condolences to her family at this difficult time. All of Harish grieves with you,” the city’s mayor, Yitzhak Keshet, said in a statement.

Content from JNS was used in this report.

