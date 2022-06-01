Photo Credit: IDF

A female terrorist who attempted to stab IDF soldiers in the Gush Etzion area on Wednesday morning was shot by the forces.

The IDF stated that it received a report of an attempted stabbing attack near the Al Arub “refugee camp” in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade. A knife-wielding terrorist advanced toward a soldier who was securing Route 60, and the force responded with gunfire.

There are no casualties to the Israeli forces, the female terrorist was neutralized.

On Tuesday afternoon, Border Police officers stationed at the Damascus Gate thwarted a stabbing attack in the Old City, after arresting a 15-year-old from Jabal Mukaber who aroused their suspicion. A knife was found in his bag, and during his interrogation, he admitted that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

Footage of the incident shows that when the police spotted the boy who aroused their suspicion they called him to come to them, he started fleeing while throwing his bag. Police forces, with the assistance of the area’s control center, carried out a chase and quick searches for the suspect. He was captured shortly after.