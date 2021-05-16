Photo Credit: Bashi Darshan / TPS
Car hit by terrorist bullets near Kiryat Arba, May 16, 2021

A Jewish resident of Carmel was travelling in the direction of Kiryat Arba when he noted a car on the side of the road 300 meters ahead. The terrorists in the vehicle opened fire at his car, hitting the front with bullets. The attack occurred on Sunday, just before noon. The driver was unharmed and managed to drive to the Kiryat Arba industrial zone and report the attack.

IDF troops situation near the Arab village of Bani Na’im spotted the terrorist vehicle and attempted to stop it. The terrorists broke through their road block and attempted to run over the soldiers. The soldiers opened fire, but the terrorists managed to escape into the Arab village, for now.

Jewish Press News Desk
