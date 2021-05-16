<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ddXmNRkDiYg?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Arab rioters on Shabbat destroyed light rail stations in the Shuafat area, between the Givat Hamivtar and the Air Force stations.

Kfir, the operator of the light rail in Jerusalem, reported: “Due to heavy damage to the light rail infrastructure in the Shuafat area, at this stage, there is no train service between Givat Hamivtar station and the Air Force station. The train service will continue as usual between the Givat Hamivtar stations and Mount Herzl station.

“After checking the track and train infrastructure and ensuring their safety for travel, and upon receipt of police approval, the light rail will resume full-service operation along the entire length of the line. Kfir strongly condemns any damage done to the light rail.”

We do, too.